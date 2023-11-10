BTS' Jungkook holds surprise concert in Times Square
SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- BTS member Jungkook has held a surprise concert at Times Square in New York City, his agency said.
According to BigHit Music, the vocalist took to the TSX Entertainment stage, located in the heart of the square, for a surprise free show Thursday (local time), featuring tracks from his first solo album, "Golden."
He performed "Standing Next to You," "Seven" and "3D," as well as "Yes or No" and "Please Don't Change," all off the album.
This marked his first live performance of the two latter songs.
The TSX stage, an outdoor performance venue that opened in the middle of Times Square in July, hosted its second artist, Jungkook, after American rapper-singer Post Malone.
The square was packed with New York citizens and K-pop fans eager to see the BTS star. The fans showed their enthusiasm by singing along to Jungkook's hit singles.
"It's an honor to perform in New York's Times Square," the singer said between songs.
