Two umbrella unions to stage large-scale rallies this weekend

SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- Two major umbrella unions plan to stage large-scale rallies in central Seoul this weekend, as police warned of stern measures against illegal acts in violation of the revised Assembly and Demonstration Act.

The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU), the biggest umbrella labor union in South Korea, along with a network of civic groups calling for the resignation of President Yoon Seok Yeol, was expected to hold the rally at 2 p.m. near Seodaemun Station, central Seoul, on Saturday.

The Federation of Korean Trade Unions (FKTU), the other major umbrella union, will hold a rally near Yeouido Station at 1 p.m., urging the president not to veto a pro-labor bill passed by the opposition-controlled National Assembly on Thursday.

The pro-labor legislation, better known as the "yellow envelope bill," aims to limit companies from making claims for damages against legitimate labor union disputes.

Some 35,000 people from the KCTU and 60,000 people from the FKTU have applied to join the rally, while union officials aim to assemble a total of 300,000 members for Saturday's gathering.



Police forcefully disperse demonstrators of the Korean Metal Workers' Union set to go on an overnight rally near the Supreme Court in Seoul in this file photo from July 21, 2023. (Yonhap)

Police said they will strictly control the noise level of the rally under the revised Assembly and Demonstration Act by stationing a vehicle with an LED scoreboard to display the decibel levels in real time.

The revised bill, which came into force on Oct. 17, tightened the noise level restrictions in assemblies near residential areas or schools.

The police plan to deploy some 10,000 personnel from 160 units to prepare for emergency situations.

Officials warned of "stern measures against illegal assemblies" that violate the basic rights of the citizens, including using force to break up the rallies in the case they occupy roads not registered for the events or cause prolonged traffic congestion.

They also vowed to immediately detain and punish those obstructing police operations.

The rally marks the first large-scale gathering hosted by the two umbrella unions since the police announced measures to strengthen countermeasures against illegal assemblies, including banning rallies near the presidential office and limiting assemblies during nighttime from midnight to 6 a.m.

The police cautioned of severe traffic congestion in parts of central Seoul near where the rally is scheduled to take place and said they will deploy some 240 officers to guide the traffic.

