Inaugural Korean Series game at KT Wiz's home sold out

By Yoo Jee-ho

SUWON, South Korea, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- The very first Korean Series game at the home of the KT Wiz will be played in front of a sellout crowd Friday.

The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) announced Friday that Game 3 of this best-of-seven series between the Wiz and the LG Twins had sold out some four hours before the 6:30 p.m. first pitch at KT Wiz Park in Suwon, just south of Seoul in Gyeonggi Province. The capacity is 17,600.

Every game in the series so far has sold out. The first two games at the Twins' home, Jamsil Baseball Stadium, in Seoul, each drew 23,750 fans.



This photo from Nov. 5, 2023, shows fans at KT Wiz Park in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, take in Game 5 of the second round in the Korea Baseball Organization postseason between the Wiz and the NC Dinos. (Yonhap)

The Wiz failed to pack the house in any of the three home games they played against the NC Dinos in the previous postseason series, with the attendance topping out at 17,329 in the deciding Game 5 on Sunday.

The Wiz joined the KBO as an expansion team in 2015, and they are now playing in their fourth consecutive postseason.

They won their first Korean Series championship in 2021, but all Korean Series games then were played at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul as a neutral venue. The postseason began in November then, due to a midseason break during the Tokyo Summer Olympics and disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. In order to minimize traveling and protect fans and players against frigid weather conditions, the league decided to hold all Korean Series games at the neutral site.

The Wiz claimed Game 1 of this year's series by the score of 3-2, but the Twins took the next game 5-4 after erasing a 4-0 deficit.



This Nov. 8, 2023, photo shows a sellout crowd of 23,750 fans attending Game 2 of the Korean Series between the home team LG Twins and the KT Wiz at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul. (Yonhap)

