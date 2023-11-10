SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.



------------

N. Korea pulls out of Nepal in series of diplomatic mission closures

SEOUL -- North Korea has decided to shut down its embassy in Nepal, a news report said Friday, the latest in a series of the reclusive regime's moves to shut down diplomatic missions due apparently to economic difficulties worsened by global sanctions.

A foreign relations adviser to Nepal's Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal was quoted saying that the North made the decision in line with its "changed priority" and "deepening financial crisis," according to the Kathmandu Post.



------------

N. Korea calls U.S. 'war merchant' over support for Israel in war with Hamas

SEOUL -- North Korea on Friday denounced Washington's military support for Israel in its ongoing war with the Hamas militant group, calling the United States a "war merchant" that is aggravating the Middle East situation with weapons supply.

North Korea has consistently sided with Hamas over the ongoing conflict and accused Washington of being a "ringleader" in the Middle East situation, while dismissing persistent allegations that North Korea-made weapons have been used by Hamas.



------------

(LEAD) N. Korea warns of 'shower of shells,' military clashes over anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaign

SEOUL -- North Korea threatened Wednesday to "pour a shower of shells" into South Korea over anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets in the latest bellicose rhetoric amid lingering tensions on the divided peninsula.

In September, South Korea's Constitutional Court struck down a law banning the cross-border leaflet campaign, saying it excessively restricts the right to freedom of expression.



------------

(LEAD) N. Korea to field multiple candidates to pick deputies for local assemblies

SEOUL -- North Korea has revised an election law to recommend multiple candidates to pick new deputies for local assemblies in a move seen as aimed at diverting criticism that elections in the North are a formality.

In some constituencies, North Korea plans to field two candidates for picking deputies for local elections set for Nov. 26, after taking into account various factors, such as regions, jobs and gender, the Minju Choson, the North's Cabinet newspaper, reported Wednesday.



------------

(LEAD) N. Korea slams upcoming S. Korea visit by Blinken, Austin

SEOUL -- North Korea on Wednesday denounced upcoming visits to Seoul by top U.S. officials, branding them as a "field inspection" by "warmongers."

The North's criticism came as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was set to arrive here later in the day for talks on North Korea, the alliance and regional issues, amid growing concerns over the North's closer military ties with Russia.



------------

N. Korea slams Japan's wastewater release from Fukushima power plant

SEOUL -- North Korea on Wednesday lambasted Japan over the third phase of its treated wastewater discharge from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean.

The third phase of the discharge kicked off last Thursday and is scheduled to continue through Nov. 20, according to Japanese media reports, estimating the total discharge amount at 7,800 tons, almost the same amount as that of the first and second phases in August and October, respectively.



------------

N. Korea claims it achieved world's strongest nuclear force

SEOUL -- North Korea has successfully built the world's strongest nuclear force under the guidance of its leader Kim Jong-un, state media reported Monday, as the secretive regime has been bolstering the development of its nuclear and missile programs.

The claim came amid speculation that the North is in the final stage of its preparations to make a third attempt to launch a military spy satellite following two failed attempts in May and August, respectively.

(END)