Summary of inter-Korean news this week

(LEAD) N. Korea's revision of election law does not mean guarantee of suffrage: Seoul

SEOUL -- North Korea's recent revision of an election law does not appear to genuinely guarantee people's suffrage, South Korea's unification ministry said Thursday.

In unspecified constituencies, North Korea has permitted two candidates to be recommended for the Nov. 26 election to pick new deputies for local assemblies under the revised election law, according to the Minju Choson, the North's Cabinet newspaper.



Seoul warns N. Korea over anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaign criticism

SEOUL -- South Korea's unification ministry on Thursday warned Pyongyang to refrain from "acting rashly" after the recalcitrant regime threatened to "pour a shower of shells" into the South over propaganda leaflets criticizing it.

The warning came a day after the North's Korean Central News Agency carried a commentary claiming that psychological warfare, including the anti-Pyongyang leafleting campaign, will act as a "detonator" for the end of South Korea.



S. Korea to continue to support suspended inter-Korean dictionary project: minister

SEOUL -- South Korea's point man on North Korea said Tuesday that Seoul will continue to support a long-suspended project to compile a unified Korean-language dictionary with Pyongyang despite frosty inter-Korean ties.

"The government will continue to support the project for its stable operation," Unification Minister Kim Yung-ho said in a virtual message for an academic forum in Seoul. He did not elaborate.



(LEAD) S. Korea sees signs of N. Korea receiving technical support from Russia over spy satellite

SEOUL -- North Korea appears to have been receiving technical assistance from Russia over the launch of a military spy satellite, and there is a "very high" chance for the North to press ahead with it once the country completes fixing technical glitches, South Korea's unification minister said Monday.

Unification Minister Kim Yung-ho made the remark during a meeting with a group of reporters amid speculation that North Korea is in the final stage of its preparations to make a third attempt to put a military spy satellite into orbit after its failed attempts in May and August.



S. Korea deplores N. Korea's designation of 'missile industry day'

SEOUL -- The unification ministry on Monday deplored North Korea's designation of a "missile industry day" to mark its successful launch of a Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in November last year.

North Korea said Sunday it has designated Nov. 18 as "missile industry day," claiming its successful launch of the ICBM displayed the "might of a world-class nuclear power" as the strongest ICBM possessor.

