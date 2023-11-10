Key developments on North Korea this week
SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
Nov. 6 -- S. Korea deplores N. Korea's designation of 'missile industry day'
S. Korea sees signs of N. Korea receiving technical support from Russia over spy satellite
7 -- S. Korea in talks with U.N. Command over resumption of Panmunjom tour
8 -- N. Korea slams upcoming S. Korea visit by Blinken, Austin
N. Korea to field multiple candidates to pick deputies for local assemblies
N. Korea warns of 'shower of shells,' military clashes over anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaign
9 -- Blinken says Russia providing technology, support for N.K. military programs
10 -- N. Korea pulls out of Nepal in series of diplomatic mission closures
N. Korea calls U.S. 'war merchant' over support for Israel in war with Hamas
