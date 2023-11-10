SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,980 UP 140

KIA CORP. 77,000 DN 500

SamsungF&MIns 250,000 UP 1,500

Kogas 23,100 0

HANALL BIOPHARMA 33,600 DN 1,400

Hanwha 24,200 UP 150

SK hynix 130,500 UP 2,500

Youngpoong 487,000 DN 3,000

HyundaiEng&Const 35,100 DN 250

CUCKOO HOMESYS 22,700 DN 200

Daesang 20,300 DN 350

SKNetworks 5,580 DN 210

ORION Holdings 15,900 DN 180

KCC 239,500 DN 5,000

SKBP 87,600 UP 2,400

TaihanElecWire 11,790 DN 200

Hyundai M&F INS 29,400 UP 150

Kumyang 100,400 DN 2,300

DB HiTek 54,200 DN 1,100

CJ 91,700 DN 600

LX INT 28,150 UP 150

TaekwangInd 618,000 DN 1,000

SSANGYONGCNE 5,770 DN 10

LG Corp. 81,300 DN 1,400

KAL 21,300 DN 350

SamyangFood 211,000 DN 1,500

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 56,400 DN 2,700

CJ CheilJedang 304,500 UP 1,000

AmoreG 30,500 DN 650

HyundaiMtr 173,700 DN 1,000

Daewoong 15,740 DN 200

PIAM 28,800 DN 200

JB Financial Group 10,660 DN 210

TKG Huchems 21,300 DN 200

KBFinancialGroup 53,500 UP 100

Hansae 23,050 DN 950

Youngone Corp 54,700 DN 900

CSWIND 45,350 DN 3,100

GKL 14,430 DN 1,090

KOLON IND 41,450 DN 300

(MORE)