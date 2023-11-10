KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,980 UP 140
KIA CORP. 77,000 DN 500
SamsungF&MIns 250,000 UP 1,500
Kogas 23,100 0
HANALL BIOPHARMA 33,600 DN 1,400
Hanwha 24,200 UP 150
SK hynix 130,500 UP 2,500
Youngpoong 487,000 DN 3,000
HyundaiEng&Const 35,100 DN 250
CUCKOO HOMESYS 22,700 DN 200
Daesang 20,300 DN 350
SKNetworks 5,580 DN 210
ORION Holdings 15,900 DN 180
KCC 239,500 DN 5,000
SKBP 87,600 UP 2,400
TaihanElecWire 11,790 DN 200
Hyundai M&F INS 29,400 UP 150
Kumyang 100,400 DN 2,300
DB HiTek 54,200 DN 1,100
CJ 91,700 DN 600
LX INT 28,150 UP 150
TaekwangInd 618,000 DN 1,000
SSANGYONGCNE 5,770 DN 10
LG Corp. 81,300 DN 1,400
KAL 21,300 DN 350
SamyangFood 211,000 DN 1,500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 56,400 DN 2,700
CJ CheilJedang 304,500 UP 1,000
AmoreG 30,500 DN 650
HyundaiMtr 173,700 DN 1,000
Daewoong 15,740 DN 200
PIAM 28,800 DN 200
JB Financial Group 10,660 DN 210
TKG Huchems 21,300 DN 200
KBFinancialGroup 53,500 UP 100
Hansae 23,050 DN 950
Youngone Corp 54,700 DN 900
CSWIND 45,350 DN 3,100
GKL 14,430 DN 1,090
KOLON IND 41,450 DN 300
(MORE)
-
First album of BTS' Jungkook makes Spotify history as K-pop solo artist
-
YG Entertainment founder gets suspended jail term for wielding coercion in attempt to conceal drug scandal
-
Jungkook appears on 'Tonight Show,' eats pizza, teaches Fallon dance moves
-
Art collective 'MSCHF' to Seoul: Nothing is Sacred!!!
-
(3rd LD) Blinken says Russia providing technology, support for N.K. military programs
-
S. Korean family fleeing Gaza departs for Seoul via Egypt
-
YG Entertainment founder gets suspended jail term for wielding coercion in attempt to conceal drug scandal
-
N. Korea diversifying cybercrimes amid drop in value of cryptocurrency: report
-
Art collective 'MSCHF' to Seoul: Nothing is Sacred!!!
-
(LEAD) Arrest warrant issued for ex-fiance of Olympic fencing medalist
-
(4th LD) Blinken says Russia providing technology, support for N.K. military programs
-
Han Kang wins prestigious French award for foreign literature
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. defense chiefs to hold annual security talks in Seoul next week
-
(LEAD) Yoon meets with Blinken over lunch at presidential residence
-
S. Korea to honor fallen U.N. Korean War veterans in annual ceremony in Busan