KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
HanmiPharm 295,000 0
SD Biosensor 11,150 DN 220
Meritz Financial 52,900 DN 300
BNK Financial Group 7,000 0
DGB Financial Group 8,070 DN 60
emart 78,500 DN 1,300
HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY430 00 DN600
KG DONGBU STL 8,040 DN 40
KOLMAR KOREA 49,400 DN 6,300
SKTelecom 49,900 UP 250
KEPCO 16,950 DN 240
SamsungSecu 37,900 UP 50
HyundaiElev 48,200 UP 550
SAMSUNG SDS 144,100 UP 400
KOREA AEROSPACE 46,300 DN 250
KUMHOTIRE 4,690 UP 30
ShinpoongPharm 12,740 DN 380
Handsome 19,690 DN 140
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp402 00 DN1300
Asiana Airlines 10,490 0
COWAY 51,800 UP 700
LOTTE SHOPPING 77,700 DN 1,900
IBK 11,470 DN 40
DONGSUH 17,770 DN 90
SamsungEng 24,650 UP 50
SAMSUNG C&T 114,900 DN 1,300
PanOcean 4,525 DN 75
SAMSUNG CARD 32,600 DN 50
CheilWorldwide 20,250 0
LOTTE WELLFOOD 128,600 UP 400
KT 32,900 DN 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL16100 DN560
LOTTE TOUR 10,650 DN 780
LG Uplus 10,300 DN 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 69,700 UP 400
Hanon Systems 7,010 DN 500
SK 159,600 0
KT&G 89,600 UP 700
Doosan Enerbility 13,840 DN 270
Doosanfc 18,330 DN 650
