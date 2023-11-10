KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
LG Display 13,290 DN 50
Kangwonland 15,210 DN 340
NAVER 194,700 DN 3,500
Kakao 45,650 UP 50
NCsoft 261,000 DN 3,500
HANATOUR SERVICE 49,150 DN 500
COSMAX 132,800 DN 5,100
KIWOOM 91,600 DN 3,600
Hanwha Ocean 23,700 DN 400
HD Hyundai Infracore 7,310 UP 60
DWEC 4,165 UP 45
KEPCO KPS 33,950 DN 900
LG H&H 332,500 DN 8,000
LGCHEM 457,500 DN 10,000
KEPCO E&C 54,000 DN 1,300
ShinhanGroup 35,300 UP 500
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 42,600 DN 250
HYUNDAI ROTEM 25,300 DN 100
LGELECTRONICS 103,700 0
Celltrion 157,200 DN 800
DAEWOONG PHARM 107,000 DN 2,200
HYUNDAIDEPTST 51,000 DN 600
KIH 56,900 DN 200
GS 42,150 0
LIG Nex1 98,800 UP 5,400
Fila Holdings 38,650 DN 600
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 173,400 0
HANAFINANCIALGR 40,800 UP 300
HANWHA LIFE 2,760 DN 5
AMOREPACIFIC 138,200 DN 6,800
FOOSUNG 10,750 DN 240
SK Innovation 131,300 DN 4,700
POONGSAN 36,500 0
Hyosung 62,800 DN 100
LOTTE 29,150 UP 1,150
GCH Corp 14,670 DN 170
LotteChilsung 157,900 DN 2,500
POSCO FUTURE M 277,000 DN 14,500
Boryung 9,840 UP 220
LOTTE Fine Chem 57,700 0
(MORE)
