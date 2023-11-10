KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HMM 16,550 UP 160
HYUNDAI WIA 52,900 DN 400
KumhoPetrochem 129,000 DN 1,800
Mobis 223,000 DN 1,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 124,800 UP 500
S-1 55,500 UP 400
ZINUS 18,860 DN 50
Hanchem 168,800 UP 1,500
DWS 29,700 DN 1,150
HITEJINRO 20,700 DN 700
CJ LOGISTICS 79,600 0
DOOSAN 76,900 DN 2,200
DL 47,350 DN 650
HANJINKAL 47,450 DN 500
CHONGKUNDANG 119,100 DN 6,500
DoubleUGames 45,500 DN 1,850
HL MANDO 33,550 DN 600
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 726,000 UP 3,000
Doosan Bobcat 40,350 DN 150
Netmarble 47,000 UP 100
KRAFTON 192,900 UP 2,100
HD HYUNDAI 59,100 DN 100
ORION 124,300 UP 1,100
ILJIN HYSOLUS 21,100 DN 850
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,270 DN 20
BGF Retail 145,300 DN 1,700
SKCHEM 60,600 DN 1,300
HDC-OP 13,110 DN 310
HYOSUNG TNC 364,500 DN 4,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 375,500 DN 16,000
HANILCMT 12,720 UP 50
SKBS 65,300 DN 3,500
WooriFinancialGroup 12,320 UP 40
KakaoBank 22,950 DN 1,100
HYBE 212,000 0
SK ie technology 64,700 DN 2,600
DL E&C 37,100 UP 600
kakaopay 40,650 DN 1,900
K Car 10,080 DN 40
SKSQUARE 48,250 UP 400
(END)
