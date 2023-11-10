Go to Contents Go to Navigation

NIS signs MOU with U.S. CISA to beef up cybersecurity cooperation

All News 16:20 November 10, 2023

SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's spy agency said Friday it has signed an agreement with the U.S. Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) to strengthen bilateral cooperation in cybersecurity.

Under the memorandum of understanding (MOU), the National Intelligence Service (NIS) and CISA will conduct joint cyber training and share information about cyber threats.

The two agencies will also work together to protect critical infrastructure, formulate related policies and guidelines, and explore new cybersecurity technologies.

The MOU is a followup to the Seoul-Washington summit in April, where the two countries agreed to establish a bilateral Strategic Cybersecurity Cooperation Framework to expand joint efforts against cyber adversaries, according to NIS.

Baek Jong-wook (L), third deputy director of the National Intelligence Service (NIS), and Jen Easterly, head of the U.S. Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency, pose for a photo after signing a memorandum of understanding to beef up cybersecurity cooperation in this photo provided by the NIS. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Baek Jong-wook (L), third deputy director of the National Intelligence Service (NIS), and Jen Easterly, head of the U.S. Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency, pose for a photo after signing a memorandum of understanding to beef up cybersecurity cooperation in this photo provided by the NIS. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

