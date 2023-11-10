(2nd LD) Wiz shuffle lineup to spark offense in pivotal Korean Series game

(ATTN: ADDS comments at bottom, photo)

By Yoo Jee-ho

SUWON, South Korea, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- To jumpstart an offense that went stagnant in their earlier loss in the Korean Series, the KT Wiz will dole out a much different lineup against the LG Twins in Game 3 of the best-of-seven set Friday.

Center fielder Bae Jung-dae will bat leadoff for the first time in the ongoing Korea Baseball Organization postseason, after batting either sixth or eighth so far. Bae has been the Wiz's best hitter, having batted 3-for-6 with two walks for an on-base percentage of .625.



Bae Jung-dae of the KT Wiz (L) celebrates after hitting a two-run single against the LG Twins during Game 2 of the Korean Series at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul on Nov. 8, 2023. (Yonhap)

Anthony Alford, hitless in eight plate appearances out of the No. 3 spot, will bat seventh in Game 3, with the first pitch set at 6:30 p.m. at KT Wiz Park in Suwon, just south of Seoul.

In his pregame chat with the media Friday, Bae said he will continue to do what he's been doing all along.

"I just have to get on base as often as I can," Bae said. "I've hit well against the Twins and I am sure that was part of the consideration. And when I have an opportunity to drive in some runs, I will try to do that as well."

Bae said his approach won't change just because he has moved up in the lineup.

"I have to keep trusting the guys hitting behind me and keep trying to get on base and score runs," Bae said. "There's no secret to this. The pitcher has to throw the ball and the hitter has to hit it. It's still the same game of baseball."

The Wiz stole the first game on the road in Seoul with a ninth-inning rally. Then in Game 2, they opened up a 4-0 lead in the top of the first before losing 5-4, and got a taste of their own medicine when the Twins went ahead in the bottom eighth on a two-run shot by Park Dong-won.



Bae Jung-dae of the KT Wiz (C) hits a two-run single against the LG Twins during Game 2 of the Korean Series at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul on Nov. 8, 2023. (Yonhap)

The Wiz had three hits in the first inning but five more hits over the final eight frames.

"We should have tacked on a few more runs. We all felt terrible for our pitchers that we couldn't give them more support," Bae said. "We felt our relievers were due to get knocked around a bit at some point, because the guys had been really good the previous six games before that."

One constant in the Wiz lineup, amid their ups and downs, is cleanup hitter Park Byung-ho. He has batted 0-for-8 with three strikeouts, and has looked completely lost at times in the box.



KT Wiz outfielder Bae Jung-dae speaks to reporters at KT Wiz Park in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, before Game 3 of the Korean Series against the LG Twins on Nov. 10, 2023. (Yonhap)

Manager Lee Kang-chul has continued to express faith in the veteran slugger, and Bae said the teammates feel the same way.

"Given the way he takes care of himself and prepares for each game, Byung-ho will come through for us soon enough. We all believe in him," Bae said. "Some of the guys only have three or four more hits than Byung-ho. Things are just more magnified in the postseason, and I hope he doesn't get caught up in these numbers."

Manager Lee said he separated Alford and Park because they were both struggling and were giving opposing pitchers a chance to go right after them in the heart of the lineup.



KT Wiz manager Lee Kang-chul speaks with reporters before Game 3 of the Korean Series at KT Wiz Park in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, on Nov. 10, 2023. (Yonhap)

"Once Jung-dae gets on base, we expect the guys behind him to put the ball in play and move the runner over," Lee said. "When the series is tied at 1-1, the third game becomes really important. It can set the tone for the rest of the series. If we can take this game, then the momentum will be on our side going forward."



LG Twins manager Youm Kyoung-youb (L) watches his team play the KT Wiz in Game 2 of the Korean Series at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul on Nov. 8, 2023. (Yonhap)

With his Twins team coming off a dramatic rally, manager Youm Kyoung-youb predictably kept his lineup intact for Game 3.

But they will face a stiff challenge Friday in the form of Wiz starter Wes Benjamin, who had an impressive 0.84 ERA in five regular season starts against the Twins.

Youm, who has six left-handed batters in the lineup, said he hopes things will be different this time against the left-hander.

"Since we've been really bad against Benjamin so far, I hope we're due for a breakout tonight," Youm said. "In baseball, we're not going to have trouble against the same pitcher forever. It's about time we started getting some hits off him."

Youm said, however, his hitters haven't done anything special to prepare for Benjamin.

"We have to get our timing down on his fastball-slider mix," Youm said. "That's where our focus has to be."

Youm isn't without his own lineup concerns. Leadoff man Hong Chang-ki is 0-for-8 with two strikeouts in two games so far, while drawing just one walk -- far from the on-base machine that he had been in recent regular seasons.

"I think he's going to be just fine," Youm said.

