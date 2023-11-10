S. Korean Bond Yields on Nov. 10, 2023
All News 16:38 November 10, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.765 3.734 +3.1
2-year TB 3.878 3.866 +1.2
3-year TB 3.862 3.847 +1.5
10-year TB 3.969 3.945 +2.4
2-year MSB 3.864 3.848 +1.6
3-year CB (AA-) 4.711 4.695 +1.6
91-day CD None None None
(END)
