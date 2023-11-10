The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.



Two umbrella unions to stage large-scale rallies this weekend

SEOUL -- Two major umbrella unions plan to stage large-scale rallies in central Seoul this weekend, as police warned of stern measures against illegal acts in violation of the revised Assembly and Demonstration Act.

The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU), the biggest umbrella labor union in South Korea, along with a network of civic groups calling for the resignation of President Yoon Seok Yeol, was expected to hold the rally at 2 p.m. near Seodaemun Station, central Seoul, on Saturday.



DP withdraws impeachment motion against broadcasting watchdog chief

SEOUL -- The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) withdrew an impeachment motion against the chief of the state broadcasting watchdog Friday in an attempt to pass it again later as chances of its passage are now low.

The DP submitted the motion to impeach Korea Communications Commission (KCC) Lee Dong-kwan on Thursday, less than three months after he took office, accusing him of unfair personnel decisions and appointments aimed at increasing government influence over broadcasting stations.



Unification secretary highly considered for new presidential spokesperson: sources

SEOUL -- The presidential secretary for unification affairs is being considered as a strong candidate for the new presidential spokesperson, sources said Friday.

Kim Soo-kyung, a former newspaper journalist, is most likely to succeed Lee Do-woon as spokesperson for President Yoon Suk Yeol, the sources said.



S. Korean envoy meets U.S. officials, experts in diplomatic outreach for N.K. human rights

SEOUL -- South Korea's envoy for North Korean human rights has met with U.S. government officials, experts and civic activists in a diplomatic outreach to promote awareness of the North's human rights situation, the foreign ministry said Friday.

Lee Shin-wha, the ambassador-at-large for international cooperation on North Korean human rights, met with Uzra Zeya, U.S. under secretary for civilian security, democracy and human rights at the State Department, in Washington earlier this week.



BTS' Jungkook holds surprise concert in Times Square

SEOUL -- BTS member Jungkook has held a surprise concert at Times Square in New York City, his agency said.

According to BigHit Music, the vocalist took to the TSX Entertainment stage, located in the heart of the square, for a surprise free show Thursday (local time), featuring tracks from his first solo album, "Golden."



NIS signs MOU with U.S. CISA to beef up cybersecurity cooperation

SEOUL -- South Korea's spy agency said Friday it has signed an agreement with the U.S. Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) to strengthen bilateral cooperation in cybersecurity.

Under the memorandum of understanding (MOU), the National Intelligence Service (NIS) and CISA will conduct joint cyber training and share information about cyber threats.



N. Korea pulls out of Nepal in series of diplomatic mission closures

SEOUL -- North Korea has decided to shut down its embassy in Nepal, a news report said Friday, the latest in a series of the reclusive regime's moves to shut down diplomatic missions due apparently to economic difficulties worsened by global sanctions.

A foreign relations adviser to Nepal's Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal was quoted saying that the North made the decision in line with its "changed priority" and "deepening financial crisis," according to the Kathmandu Post.



