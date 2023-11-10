Twins rally past Wiz, take 2-1 Korean Series lead
By Yoo Jee-ho
SUWON, South Korea, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- The LG Twins staged a ninth-inning rally to defeat the KT Wiz 8-7 on Friday and build a 2-1 lead in the Korean Series.
Captain Oh Ji-hwan hammered a go-ahead, three-run home run in the top of the ninth inning at KT Wiz Park in Suwon, just south of Seoul, as the Twins got the last laugh in the back-and-forth game with multiple lead changes.
These two teams had split the first two games at the Twins' home, Jamsil Baseball Stadium, earlier this week.
The Korean Series had been tied at 1-1 on 17 previous occasions, and the team that won Game 3 has gone on to capture the title 15 times.
The Twins scored all eight of their runs via home runs: a three-run shot by Austin Dean in the third, a two-run dinger by Park Dong-won in the sixth and Oh's game-winner in the ninth.
The Wiz had come back from a 5-4 deficit in the bottom eighth with Hwang Jae-gyun's RBI double and Park Byung-ho's two-run bomb.
The Wiz had the bases loaded with one out in the bottom ninth, but Kim Sang-su grounded into a 1-2-3, game-ending double play.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
First album of BTS' Jungkook makes Spotify history as K-pop solo artist
-
YG Entertainment founder gets suspended jail term for wielding coercion in attempt to conceal drug scandal
-
Park Bo-young offers 'daily dose of sunshine' in new uplifting Netflix series
-
Jungkook appears on 'Tonight Show,' eats pizza, teaches Fallon dance moves
-
Art collective 'MSCHF' to Seoul: Nothing is Sacred!!!
-
S. Korean family fleeing Gaza departs for Seoul via Egypt
-
YG Entertainment founder gets suspended jail term for wielding coercion in attempt to conceal drug scandal
-
N. Korea diversifying cybercrimes amid drop in value of cryptocurrency: report
-
Art collective 'MSCHF' to Seoul: Nothing is Sacred!!!
-
Park Bo-young offers 'daily dose of sunshine' in new uplifting Netflix series
-
(4th LD) Blinken says Russia providing technology, support for N.K. military programs
-
Jungkook records biggest 1st-week sales for K-pop soloist with 'Golden'
-
S. Korea to honor fallen U.N. Korean War veterans in annual ceremony in Busan
-
Unionized Seoul subway workers threaten second strike
-
(LEAD) Yoon meets with Blinken over lunch at presidential residence