Twins rally past Wiz, take 2-1 Korean Series lead

SUWON, South Korea, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- The LG Twins staged a ninth-inning rally to defeat the KT Wiz 8-7 on Friday and build a 2-1 lead in the Korean Series.

Captain Oh Ji-hwan hammered a go-ahead, three-run home run in the top of the ninth inning at KT Wiz Park in Suwon, just south of Seoul, as the Twins got the last laugh in the back-and-forth game with multiple lead changes.

These two teams had split the first two games at the Twins' home, Jamsil Baseball Stadium, earlier this week.

The Korean Series had been tied at 1-1 on 17 previous occasions, and the team that won Game 3 has gone on to capture the title 15 times.

The Twins scored all eight of their runs via home runs: a three-run shot by Austin Dean in the third, a two-run dinger by Park Dong-won in the sixth and Oh's game-winner in the ninth.

The Wiz had come back from a 5-4 deficit in the bottom eighth with Hwang Jae-gyun's RBI double and Park Byung-ho's two-run bomb.

The Wiz had the bases loaded with one out in the bottom ninth, but Kim Sang-su grounded into a 1-2-3, game-ending double play.



