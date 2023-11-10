Potential bullpen day looming in Game 4 of Korean Series
By Yoo Jee-ho
SUWON, South Korea, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- Having exhausted their top starting options three games into the Korean Series, the LG Twins and the KT Wiz are expected to rely heavily on their relievers and swingmen in Game 4 for Saturday.
The Twins, after rallying for a thrilling 8-7 win in Game 3 on Friday night, will look to take a stranglehold of the series with left-hander Kim Yun-sik on the mound in Saturday's Game 4. The first pitch is 2 p.m. at KT Wiz Park in Suwon, just south of Seoul.
The Wiz will start right-hander Um Sang-back, who is returning from a rib injury that limited him in the second half of the regular season.
Kim will make his Korean Series debut Saturday. He went 6-4 with a 4.22 ERA in 16 starts and one bullpen appearance in the regular season.
Kim faced the Wiz three times in the regular season, and had a 7.00 ERA and a 1-0 record after giving up seven runs on 13 hits in nine innings.
Designated hitter Moon Sang-chul and outfielder Anthony Alford each had a home run off Kim.
Kim won the battle for the fourth starter spot over swingman Yi Jung-yong, who can still come into the game in a pinch and eat up multiple innings if things spiral out of control early.
Um went 7-6 with a 3.63 ERA in 19 starts and one relief appearance in the regular season, while missing the final two months of the season with a rib injury. The Wiz will count on him for around 50 pitches across about four innings, with reliever Bae Je-seong expected to follow.
Um did not face the Twins in the regular season.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
First album of BTS' Jungkook makes Spotify history as K-pop solo artist
-
YG Entertainment founder gets suspended jail term for wielding coercion in attempt to conceal drug scandal
-
Park Bo-young offers 'daily dose of sunshine' in new uplifting Netflix series
-
Jungkook appears on 'Tonight Show,' eats pizza, teaches Fallon dance moves
-
Art collective 'MSCHF' to Seoul: Nothing is Sacred!!!
-
S. Korean family fleeing Gaza departs for Seoul via Egypt
-
YG Entertainment founder gets suspended jail term for wielding coercion in attempt to conceal drug scandal
-
N. Korea diversifying cybercrimes amid drop in value of cryptocurrency: report
-
Art collective 'MSCHF' to Seoul: Nothing is Sacred!!!
-
Park Bo-young offers 'daily dose of sunshine' in new uplifting Netflix series
-
(4th LD) Blinken says Russia providing technology, support for N.K. military programs
-
Jungkook records biggest 1st-week sales for K-pop soloist with 'Golden'
-
Unionized Seoul subway workers threaten second strike
-
S. Korea to honor fallen U.N. Korean War veterans in annual ceremony in Busan
-
Israel agrees to 4-hour daily humanitarian pauses in fighting in northern Gaza: White House