Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:02 November 11, 2023
SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 06/-3 Cloudy 0
Incheon 05/-2 Cloudy 0
Suwon 07/-3 Cloudy 0
Cheongju 08/-1 Sunny 20
Daejeon 08/-3 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 08/-4 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 12/03 Cloudy 0
Jeonju 08/-1 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 09/01 Sunny 20
Jeju 13/07 Cloudy 20
Daegu 11/01 Sunny 20
Busan 16/06 Cloudy 20
(END)
