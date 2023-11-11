Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

All News 09:02 November 11, 2023

SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 06/-3 Cloudy 0

Incheon 05/-2 Cloudy 0

Suwon 07/-3 Cloudy 0

Cheongju 08/-1 Sunny 20

Daejeon 08/-3 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 08/-4 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 12/03 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 08/-1 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 09/01 Sunny 20

Jeju 13/07 Cloudy 20

Daegu 11/01 Sunny 20

Busan 16/06 Cloudy 20

