All News 09:36 November 11, 2023

SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 11.

Korean-language dailies
-- Israel bombs Gaza's biggest hospital, killing 13 (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 2nd round of impeachment motion against broadcasting watchdog chief (Kookmin Daily)
-- DP to propose motion against broadcasting watchdog chief; PPP warns of legal action (Donga Ilbo)
-- Biden, Xi to meet Nov. 15 (Segye Times)
-- DP proposes impeachment motion against prosecutors (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Threshold of transfer tax on major shareholders lowered to 5 bln won (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Controversy over 'game rule' of general elections (Hankyoreh)
-- Politics in chaos; budget passage under red light (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Polestar to manufacture in S. Korea (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Shahee project in jeopardy (Korea Economic Daily)
