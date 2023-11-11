All cattle now vaccinated against lumpy skin disease
SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- The agriculture ministry said Saturday it has completed its nationwide campaign to vaccinate all cattle against lumpy skin (LSD) disease, less than a month after the country reported its first-ever infection.
The ministry has inoculated some 4.05 million cattle in the country to protect them against LSD after launching the intensive vaccination campaign following its first-ever case of LSD on Oct. 20.
Authorities, meanwhile, plan to remain vigilant for the time being as it will take three weeks for the cattle to develop antibodies.
The country has confirmed 88 cases nationwide, including one from the previous day, and authorities are conducting an in-depth analysis of six suspected cases, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.
sam@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
First album of BTS' Jungkook makes Spotify history as K-pop solo artist
-
YG Entertainment founder gets suspended jail term for wielding coercion in attempt to conceal drug scandal
-
Park Bo-young offers 'daily dose of sunshine' in new uplifting Netflix series
-
Jungkook appears on 'Tonight Show,' eats pizza, teaches Fallon dance moves
-
Art collective 'MSCHF' to Seoul: Nothing is Sacred!!!
-
S. Korean family fleeing Gaza departs for Seoul via Egypt
-
YG Entertainment founder gets suspended jail term for wielding coercion in attempt to conceal drug scandal
-
Art collective 'MSCHF' to Seoul: Nothing is Sacred!!!
-
Park Bo-young offers 'daily dose of sunshine' in new uplifting Netflix series
-
Actor Lee Sun-kyun makes 2nd appearance before police over suspected drug use
-
Jungkook records biggest 1st-week sales for K-pop soloist with 'Golden'
-
BTS' Jungkook holds surprise concert in Times Square
-
Unionized Seoul subway workers threaten second strike
-
N. Korea pulls out of Nepal in series of diplomatic mission closures
-
S. Korea to honor fallen U.N. Korean War veterans in annual ceremony in Busan