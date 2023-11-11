(LEAD) All cattle now vaccinated against lumpy skin disease
(ATTN: UPDATES figure and details last para)
SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- The agriculture ministry said Saturday it has completed its nationwide campaign to vaccinate all cattle against lumpy skin (LSD) disease, less than a month after the country reported its first-ever infection.
The ministry has inoculated some 4.05 million cattle in the country to protect them against LSD after launching the intensive vaccination campaign following its first-ever case of LSD on Oct. 20.
Authorities, meanwhile, plan to remain vigilant for the time being as it will take three weeks for the cattle to develop antibodies.
The country has confirmed 91 cases nationwide, including one from the previous day, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.
sam@yna.co.kr
(END)
