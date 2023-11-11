Twins pound Wiz to reach brink of Korean Series title

By Yoo Jee-ho

SUWON, South Korea, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- The LG Twins destroyed the KT Wiz 15-4 in Game 4 of the Korean Series on Saturday, reaching the brink of their first Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) championship in 29 years.

Twins starter Kim Yun-sik held the Wiz to a run over 5 2/3 innings, while Kim Hyun-soo, Moon Bo-gyeong and Oh Ji-hwan each blasted a home run to back the left-hander at KT Wiz Park in Suwon, just south of Seoul.



Moon Bo-gyeong of the LG Twins celebrates after hitting a two-run home run against the KT Wiz during the top of the sixth inning in Game 4 of the Korean Series at KT Wiz Park in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, on Nov. 11, 2023. (Yonhap)

Kim Hyun-soo also had an RBI single in the seventh. With three RBIs on Saturday, Kim climbed to the top of the all-time postseason RBI leaderboard with 45.

The Twins, who erupted for 17 hits, have now won three straight games after dropping the opener of this best-of-seven series. They can clinch their first title since 1994 with a win in Game 5 at their home, Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Monday.



LG Twins starter Kim Yun-sik pitches against the KT Wiz during the bottom of the first inning in Game 4 of the Korean Series at KT Wiz Park in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, on Nov. 11, 2023. (Yonhap)

The first three games were all decided by one run, and the winning team scored the decisive runs, either breaking a tie or erasing a deficit, in the eighth or ninth inning.

As the top seed, the Twins have the home field advantage. Even if they don't finish the job in Game 5, they will have the next two games at home on Tuesday and Wednesday.



Kim Hyun-soo of the LG Twins celebrates after hitting a two-run home run against the KT Wiz during the top of the first inning in Game 4 of the Korean Series at KT Wiz Park in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, on Nov. 11, 2023. (Yonhap)

