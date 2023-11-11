FM Park discusses N.K threats, Ukraine with France's top diplomat

SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Park Jin has discussed bilateral relations as well as regional and international issues, ranging from North Korean threats to the war in Ukraine, during his meeting with France's top diplomat in Paris, his office said Saturday.

Speaking to his French counterpart, Catherine Colonna, on Friday (local time), Park explained Seoul's efforts for peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and Northeast Asia, and expressed hopes for strengthening bilateral cooperation in the areas of space and nuclear energy, according to Park's office.

Park, who visited the country to attend the 6th Paris Peace Forum, also asked for France's continued interest and support for South Korea's bid to bring the 2030 World Expo to its southeastern city of Busan.

Colonna expressed full support for South Korea's efforts for regional peace and said high-level exchanges between the two countries function as a solid foundation for boosting cooperation.

The top diplomats also exchanged views on the strategic importance of the Indo-Pacific region and agreed to closely cooperate on key international issues, including those involving North Korea and Ukraine, the foreign ministry said.

Foreign Minister Park Jin (L) and his French counterpart, Catherine Colonna, shake hands during their meeting in Paris on Nov. 10, 2023, in this photo provided by Park's office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

