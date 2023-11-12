Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 November 12, 2023
SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 05/-2 Sunny 0
Incheon 05/-1 Cloudy 0
Suwon 06/-3 Cloudy 0
Cheongju 07/-1 Cloudy 0
Daejeon 07/-2 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 06/-4 Sunny 0
Gangneung 10/01 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 07/01 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 08/03 Cloudy 30
Jeju 12/10 Sunny 80
Daegu 09/01 Sunny 0
Busan 11/04 Sunny 0
(END)
