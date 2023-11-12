Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 November 12, 2023

SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 05/-2 Sunny 0

Incheon 05/-1 Cloudy 0

Suwon 06/-3 Cloudy 0

Cheongju 07/-1 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 07/-2 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 06/-4 Sunny 0

Gangneung 10/01 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 07/01 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 08/03 Cloudy 30

Jeju 12/10 Sunny 80

Daegu 09/01 Sunny 0

Busan 11/04 Sunny 0

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!