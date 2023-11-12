Sales of diesel vehicles down through Q3 amid EV popularity
SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- Sales of diesel automobiles built by local manufacturers fell more than 20 percent on-year through the third quarter of 2023, data showed Sunday, amid the rising preference for electric vehicles in the market.
South Korea's five carmakers sold 76,367 units of diesel passenger cars over the January-September period, down from 97,235 tallied a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the Korea Automobile Manufacturers Association.
By model, sales of diesel models of Hyundai Motor Co.'s Palisade SUV nearly halved over the period to 11,693. Kia Corp., the company's smaller sister, also saw sales of the Mohave SUV plunge 55.8 percent to 4,162.
Industry watchers said the decline in diesel vehicle sales came as manufacturers are seeking to scale back their shipments, in line with the increasing preference for eco-friendly cars in the market.
Hyundai recently launched the fifth-generation Santa Fe SUV but only offered gasoline and hybrid models. The company also suspended sales of the diesel versions of the Genesis G70 and G80 sedans with 2.2-liter diesel engines.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
YG Entertainment founder gets suspended jail term for wielding coercion in attempt to conceal drug scandal
-
Park Bo-young offers 'daily dose of sunshine' in new uplifting Netflix series
-
Jungkook appears on 'Tonight Show,' eats pizza, teaches Fallon dance moves
-
Art collective 'MSCHF' to Seoul: Nothing is Sacred!!!
-
BTS' Jungkook performs hit songs on U.S. 'Today' show
-
S. Korean family fleeing Gaza departs for Seoul via Egypt
-
YG Entertainment founder gets suspended jail term for wielding coercion in attempt to conceal drug scandal
-
Park Bo-young offers 'daily dose of sunshine' in new uplifting Netflix series
-
Art collective 'MSCHF' to Seoul: Nothing is Sacred!!!
-
(LEAD) S. Korea suspends stock short selling until start of July 2024
-
2 umbrella unions stage large-scale rallies in Seoul
-
Pyongyang reconfirms stronger ties with Russia despite warning
-
FM Park discusses N.K threats, Ukraine with France's top diplomat
-
Biden, Xi to hold summit next week on bilateral ties, N. Korea, Taiwan, Middle East: officials
-
Nat'l museum on Annals of Joseon Dynasty set to open