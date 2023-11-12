Yoon to attend IPEF summit in San Francisco this week
SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol will attend a summit of the U.S.-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) in San Francisco this week, his office said Sunday.
The meeting will be held Thursday (local time) on the sidelines of a summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, according to the presidential office.
Yoon plans to leave for San Francisco on Wednesday for a three-day visit, during which he will attend the APEC summit and hold bilateral meetings on the fringe.
The IPEF was launched by U.S. President Joe Biden in 2022 in a move seen as being aimed at countering China's growing influence in the region. It involves a total of 14 member nations, including South Korea, the United States, Australia, India, Indonesia, Japan, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
