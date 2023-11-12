Yoon approves ex-newspaper journalist's appointment as new KBS president

SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol on Sunday approved the proposed appointment of a former newspaper journalist as chief of South Korea's largest public broadcaster KBS, his office said.

The broadcaster picked Park Min, a former editorial writer at the Munhwa Ilbo daily, as its new chief during a board of directors meeting last month.

A graduate of Seoul National University, Park started his journalist career at the newspaper in 1991, and served as political desk editor, editor-in-chief and editorial writer.



Park Min, a former editorial writer at the Munhwa Ilbo daily newspaper, takes an oath during a parliamentary confirmation hearing as a candidate for the new head of public broadcaster KBS at the National Assembly in Seoul on Nov. 7, 2023. (Yonhap)



