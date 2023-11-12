Yoon approves ex-newspaper journalist's appointment as new KBS president
All News 17:08 November 12, 2023
SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol on Sunday approved the proposed appointment of a former newspaper journalist as chief of South Korea's largest public broadcaster KBS, his office said.
The broadcaster picked Park Min, a former editorial writer at the Munhwa Ilbo daily, as its new chief during a board of directors meeting last month.
A graduate of Seoul National University, Park started his journalist career at the newspaper in 1991, and served as political desk editor, editor-in-chief and editorial writer.
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
YG Entertainment founder gets suspended jail term for wielding coercion in attempt to conceal drug scandal
-
Park Bo-young offers 'daily dose of sunshine' in new uplifting Netflix series
-
Jungkook appears on 'Tonight Show,' eats pizza, teaches Fallon dance moves
-
Art collective 'MSCHF' to Seoul: Nothing is Sacred!!!
-
BTS' Jungkook performs hit songs on U.S. 'Today' show
Most Saved
-
S. Korean family fleeing Gaza departs for Seoul via Egypt
-
YG Entertainment founder gets suspended jail term for wielding coercion in attempt to conceal drug scandal
-
Park Bo-young offers 'daily dose of sunshine' in new uplifting Netflix series
-
Art collective 'MSCHF' to Seoul: Nothing is Sacred!!!
-
Cold wave hit S. Korea amid forecast of even chillier morning
-
2 umbrella unions stage large-scale rallies in Seoul
-
Pyongyang reconfirms stronger ties with Russia despite warning
-
FM Park discusses N.K threats, Ukraine with France's top diplomat
-
Two-thirds of Gyeonggi residents opposed to megacity proposal
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to make final pitch for hosting 2030 World Expo