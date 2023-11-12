Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yoon approves ex-newspaper journalist's appointment as new KBS president

All News 17:08 November 12, 2023

SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol on Sunday approved the proposed appointment of a former newspaper journalist as chief of South Korea's largest public broadcaster KBS, his office said.

The broadcaster picked Park Min, a former editorial writer at the Munhwa Ilbo daily, as its new chief during a board of directors meeting last month.

A graduate of Seoul National University, Park started his journalist career at the newspaper in 1991, and served as political desk editor, editor-in-chief and editorial writer.

Park Min, a former editorial writer at the Munhwa Ilbo daily newspaper, takes an oath during a parliamentary confirmation hearing as a candidate for the new head of public broadcaster KBS at the National Assembly in Seoul on Nov. 7, 2023. (Yonhap)

Park Min, a former editorial writer at the Munhwa Ilbo daily newspaper, takes an oath during a parliamentary confirmation hearing as a candidate for the new head of public broadcaster KBS at the National Assembly in Seoul on Nov. 7, 2023. (Yonhap)


(END)

Keywords
#Yoon #KBS chief
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!