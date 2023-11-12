Go to Contents Go to Navigation

2 S. Koreans among 18 sentenced to death in Vietnam for drug trafficking: report

All News 22:35 November 12, 2023

SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- Two South Koreans were among 18 people sentenced to death Saturday in Vietnam for trafficking over 216 kilograms of drugs, a Vietnamese newspaper reported.

Former South Korean police officer Kim Soon Sik, 63, his compatriot Kang Seon-hok, 30, and 16 others received the death sentence from the Family and Juvenile Court under the Ho Chi Minh City People's Court (HCMC) following a four-day trial, according to VnExpress International.

The case has the highest number of death sentences among all drug cases in HCMC, the report said.

The former Korean police officer was expelled from the force due to violations. He was jailed six times from 2000 to 2016 for violations regarding immigration and emigration, it said.
