Yoon calls for combined U.S.-S. Korea defense posture against any N. Korean provocations
SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has called on the U.S defense chief to maintain the allies' combined defense posture against any North Korean provocations, the presidential office said Sunday.
Yoon invited U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff General Charles Q. Brown, Jr. to the presidential residence for a dinner meeting as they are visiting for the annual ROK-U.S. Security Consultative Meeting (SCM) on Monday, presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon said.
ROK stands for South Korea's official name, the Republic of Korea.
Yoon called for a vigilant South Korea-US combined defense posture capable of promptly and decisively retaliating against any provocations from North Korea, including surprise attacks resembling Hamas-style tactics due to its miscalculation.
The president said the Ukraine-Russian war and the Israel-Hamas conflict have something to do with North Korea, directly and indirectly.
Austin said President Joe Biden is committed to further strengthening the robust South Korea-US alliance more than ever
On Monday, the allies are expected to discuss a range of security issues, including ways to strengthen Washington's extended deterrence commitment against North Korea's missile and nuclear threats in the 55th SCM meeting.
(END)
-
YG Entertainment founder gets suspended jail term for wielding coercion in attempt to conceal drug scandal
-
Park Bo-young offers 'daily dose of sunshine' in new uplifting Netflix series
-
Jungkook appears on 'Tonight Show,' eats pizza, teaches Fallon dance moves
-
Art collective 'MSCHF' to Seoul: Nothing is Sacred!!!
-
BTS' Jungkook performs hit songs on U.S. 'Today' show
-
S. Korean family fleeing Gaza departs for Seoul via Egypt
-
YG Entertainment founder gets suspended jail term for wielding coercion in attempt to conceal drug scandal
-
Park Bo-young offers 'daily dose of sunshine' in new uplifting Netflix series
-
Art collective 'MSCHF' to Seoul: Nothing is Sacred!!!
-
Cold wave hit S. Korea amid forecast of even chillier morning
-
S. Korea, U.S., Japan to launch N.K. missile data sharing system next month
-
Two-thirds of Gyeonggi residents opposed to megacity proposal
-
1st snow of season falls on Mount Halla amid cold snap
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to make final pitch for hosting 2030 World Expo
-
Asia's 50 Best Restaurants awards to take place in Seoul