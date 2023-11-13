Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:00 November 13, 2023

SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 13.

Korean-language dailies
-- Thin ice over 'yellow envelope' bill; will talks between labor, gov't end completely? (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Worries of nat'l affairs experiencing 'blackout' as large opposition seeks 2 state audits (Kookmin Daily)
-- 1-year internships to be abolished; 2-year clinical training to be adopted (Donga Ilbo)
-- People's livelihoods left behind by impeachment (Seoul Shinmun)
-- 'Guiding light' for patients in isolated areas (Segye Times)
-- R&D budget for future generations to be revived (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Britain, Germany operating biobank, logistics robots with AI (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Gov't seeks tax cuts for rich despite fall in revenue (Hankyoreh)
-- Shortage of female high school basketball players (Hankook Ilbo)
-- S. Korea with high-handed lawmakers; U.S. with verified new politicians (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Opposition calls for windfall tax on all licensed businesses (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- AI's dangers and risks (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Worldly dreams are born from Korean classes in Brasilia (Korea Herald)
-- NYSE executive cautions against unintended market impact of short selling ban (Korea Times)
