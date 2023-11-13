Jungkook debuts at No. 2 on Billboard 200 with 'Golden'

SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- "Golden," the first solo album by BTS' Jungkook, has arrived at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

The album followed Taylor Swift's "1989 (Taylor's Version)," which topped the chart for the second consecutive week, Billboard said Sunday (U.S. time) in a preview of the chart for this week.

The Billboard 200 ranks the most popular albums of the week in the United States, measured by equivalent album units, comprising physical album sales and other digital sales records.



BTS' Jungkook is seen in this photo provided by BigHit Music. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

"Golden" earned 210,200 equivalent album units, including 164,800 from physical album sales, according to the U.S. music magazine.

It added that "Golden" recorded the biggest physical album sales in the week ending Nov. 9.

The album portrays Jungkook's evolution from the team's "golden maknae," to a global pop star. "Golden maknae" is a nickname given by his fans for being the youngest member who is good at whatever he puts his heart into.

"Golden" consists of 11 tracks, including "Standing Next to You" and "Seven," as well as "3D," which debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 1 and No. 5, respectively.

"Golden" is Jungkook's first charting album on the Billboard 200, and he became the sixth member of the K-pop septet to have achieved a top 10-charting effort. BTS itself has logged seven top 10s, including six No. 1s.

Released Nov. 3, "Golden" had sold 2.4 million copies as of midnight Friday, based on data from Hanteo Chart, a leading local tracker of album sales, becoming the most-sold album by a K-pop soloist in the first week of its release.

