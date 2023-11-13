Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance Q3 net income up 26 pct to 429.5 bln won

All News 08:02 November 13, 2023

SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance Co. on Monday reported its third-quarter net profit of 429.5 billion won (US$326.2 million), up 26 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 573.8 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 461.6 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 4.4 percent to 5.29 trillion won.

The earnings fell behind market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 470.7 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!