Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance Q3 net income up 26 pct to 429.5 bln won
All News 08:02 November 13, 2023
SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance Co. on Monday reported its third-quarter net profit of 429.5 billion won (US$326.2 million), up 26 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 573.8 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 461.6 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 4.4 percent to 5.29 trillion won.
The earnings fell behind market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 470.7 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
YG Entertainment founder gets suspended jail term for wielding coercion in attempt to conceal drug scandal
-
Park Bo-young offers 'daily dose of sunshine' in new uplifting Netflix series
-
Jungkook appears on 'Tonight Show,' eats pizza, teaches Fallon dance moves
-
Art collective 'MSCHF' to Seoul: Nothing is Sacred!!!
-
BTS' Jungkook performs hit songs on U.S. 'Today' show
Most Saved
-
YG Entertainment founder gets suspended jail term for wielding coercion in attempt to conceal drug scandal
-
Park Bo-young offers 'daily dose of sunshine' in new uplifting Netflix series
-
Art collective 'MSCHF' to Seoul: Nothing is Sacred!!!
-
Cold wave hit S. Korea amid forecast of even chillier morning
-
N. Korea slams upcoming S. Korea visit by Blinken, Austin
-
S. Korea, U.S., Japan to launch N.K. missile data sharing system next month
-
Two-thirds of Gyeonggi residents opposed to megacity proposal
-
1st snow of season falls on Mount Halla amid cold snap
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to make final pitch for hosting 2030 World Expo
-
Asia's 50 Best Restaurants awards to take place in Seoul