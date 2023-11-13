Samsung Electronics accounts for 84 percent of Q3 smartphone sales
SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. accounted for more than 80 percent of South Korean smartphone sales in the third quarter amid contracted demand for high-end gadgets, industry data showed Monday.
Some 3.4 million smartphones were sold in the country during the July-September period, down 10 percent from a year ago, according to the data by market research firm Counterpoint Research.
Samsung's smartphones dominated the market, capturing 84 percent of total sales, thanks to the popularity of its new foldable models: the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5.
Apple Inc.'s market share increased by 2 percentage points to 15 percent over the cited period despite the delayed release of its latest iPhone 15 series, which became available in local stores in October.
Other smartphone makers, including Motorola Inc., held a combined 1 percent of the market, according to the data.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
YG Entertainment founder gets suspended jail term for wielding coercion in attempt to conceal drug scandal
-
Park Bo-young offers 'daily dose of sunshine' in new uplifting Netflix series
-
Jungkook appears on 'Tonight Show,' eats pizza, teaches Fallon dance moves
-
Art collective 'MSCHF' to Seoul: Nothing is Sacred!!!
-
BTS' Jungkook performs hit songs on U.S. 'Today' show
-
YG Entertainment founder gets suspended jail term for wielding coercion in attempt to conceal drug scandal
-
Park Bo-young offers 'daily dose of sunshine' in new uplifting Netflix series
-
Art collective 'MSCHF' to Seoul: Nothing is Sacred!!!
-
Cold wave hit S. Korea amid forecast of even chillier morning
-
N. Korea slams upcoming S. Korea visit by Blinken, Austin
-
S. Korea, U.S., Japan to launch N.K. missile data sharing system next month
-
Two-thirds of Gyeonggi residents opposed to megacity proposal
-
1st snow of season falls on Mount Halla amid cold snap
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to make final pitch for hosting 2030 World Expo
-
Asia's 50 Best Restaurants awards to take place in Seoul