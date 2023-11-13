Yoon's approval rating falls for first time in 3 weeks to 34.7 percent
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating fell for the first time in three weeks to 34.7 percent, a poll showed Monday.
The survey, conducted by the polling agency Realmeter, showed the positive assessment of Yoon's performance went down by 2.1 percentage points from the previous week, while 62.2 percent of respondents disapproved of his performance, up 2 percentage points.
Yoon's approval rating had previously risen for two weeks in a row from 32.5 percent to 35.7 percent and 36.8 percent.
The poll was conducted on 2,503 adults from last Monday to Friday and had a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.
A separate poll, meanwhile, showed the approval rating of the ruling People Power Party inched down by 0.7 percentage point from the previous week to 37 percent.
The approval rating of the main opposition Democratic Party, meanwhile, advanced by 0.7 percentage point to 45.5 percent, the poll showed.
The poll on the approval ratings of the political parties was conducted on 1,003 adults Thursday and Friday and had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
