Monday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 November 13, 2023
SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 07/-3 Sunny 0
Incheon 06/-1 Sunny 0
Suwon 08/-3 Sunny 0
Cheongju 09/-2 Sunny 10
Daejeon 10/-3 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 07/-4 Sunny 0
Gangneung 12/01 Sunny 0
Jeonju 09/-1 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 10/01 Sunny 20
Jeju 12/08 Rain 20
Daegu 11/-1 Sunny 0
Busan 13/02 Sunny 0
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
YG Entertainment founder gets suspended jail term for wielding coercion in attempt to conceal drug scandal
-
Park Bo-young offers 'daily dose of sunshine' in new uplifting Netflix series
-
Jungkook appears on 'Tonight Show,' eats pizza, teaches Fallon dance moves
-
Art collective 'MSCHF' to Seoul: Nothing is Sacred!!!
-
BTS' Jungkook performs hit songs on U.S. 'Today' show
Most Saved
-
YG Entertainment founder gets suspended jail term for wielding coercion in attempt to conceal drug scandal
-
Park Bo-young offers 'daily dose of sunshine' in new uplifting Netflix series
-
Art collective 'MSCHF' to Seoul: Nothing is Sacred!!!
-
Cold wave hit S. Korea amid forecast of even chillier morning
-
N. Korea slams upcoming S. Korea visit by Blinken, Austin
-
S. Korea, U.S., Japan to launch N.K. missile data sharing system next month
-
Two-thirds of Gyeonggi residents opposed to megacity proposal
-
1st snow of season falls on Mount Halla amid cold snap
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to make final pitch for hosting 2030 World Expo
-
Asia's 50 Best Restaurants awards to take place in Seoul