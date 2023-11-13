Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 November 13, 2023

SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 07/-3 Sunny 0

Incheon 06/-1 Sunny 0

Suwon 08/-3 Sunny 0

Cheongju 09/-2 Sunny 10

Daejeon 10/-3 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 07/-4 Sunny 0

Gangneung 12/01 Sunny 0

Jeonju 09/-1 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 10/01 Sunny 20

Jeju 12/08 Rain 20

Daegu 11/-1 Sunny 0

Busan 13/02 Sunny 0

