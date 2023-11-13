Biz lobbies ask Yoon to veto pro-labor bill
SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- A group of business lobbies in South Korea on Monday asked President Yoon Suk Yeol to veto a contentious pro-labor bill that was recently passed by the National Assembly controlled by the main opposition Democratic Party (DP).
The group of six organizations, including the Korea Enterprises Federation, the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Federation of Korean Industries, held a press conference in Seoul, calling on Yoon to strike down the so-called "yellow envelope" bill.
Railroaded by the DP and three other minor parties last week, the bill guarantees the bargaining rights of indirectly-employed subcontracted workers and prohibits companies from litigation for damages and provisional seizures against unionized workers with the intention of suppressing their strikes.
"We have repeatedly pleaded that the bill, if passed, will lead to irreparable damage to labor-management relations and hinder business operations for companies. We strongly condemn the opposition party for passing the retrogressive bill," the group said.
The group, in particular, argued that a clause within the bill that calls for a division of legal liabilities for individuals based on the degree of their involvement in protest activities would end up promoting illegal protests.
"The only way to prevent the economic crisis that the bill may bring is through the president's veto power," the group said.
Yoon has previously rejected two opposition-led bills -- a nursing act aimed at stipulating the roles and responsibilities of nurses, and a revision to the Grain Management Act, which required the government's purchase of surplus rice.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
YG Entertainment founder gets suspended jail term for wielding coercion in attempt to conceal drug scandal
-
Park Bo-young offers 'daily dose of sunshine' in new uplifting Netflix series
-
Jungkook appears on 'Tonight Show,' eats pizza, teaches Fallon dance moves
-
Art collective 'MSCHF' to Seoul: Nothing is Sacred!!!
-
BTS' Jungkook performs hit songs on U.S. 'Today' show
-
YG Entertainment founder gets suspended jail term for wielding coercion in attempt to conceal drug scandal
-
Park Bo-young offers 'daily dose of sunshine' in new uplifting Netflix series
-
Art collective 'MSCHF' to Seoul: Nothing is Sacred!!!
-
Cold wave hit S. Korea amid forecast of even chillier morning
-
N. Korea slams upcoming S. Korea visit by Blinken, Austin
-
S. Korea, U.S., Japan to launch N.K. missile data sharing system next month
-
1st snow of season falls on Mount Halla amid cold snap
-
Jungkook debuts at No. 2 on Billboard 200 with 'Golden'
-
Two-thirds of Gyeonggi residents opposed to megacity proposal
-
Yoon calls for combined U.S.-S. Korea defense posture against any N. Korean provocations