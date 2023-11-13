PPP requests Yoon veto 'yellow envelope bill,' broadcasting law revisions
SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- The leader of the ruling People Power Party on Monday officially requested that President Yoon Suk Yeol exercise his veto power against four contentious bills unilaterally passed by the opposition last week.
The four measures include a pro-labor bill, better known as the "yellow envelope law," which is aimed at limiting companies from making claims for damages against legitimate labor union disputes.
The other three bills are revisions to broadcasting laws aimed at reducing the government's clout over public broadcasters. The ruling party claims the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) would benefit from the revisions.
"We request President Yoon exercise his veto power for the people and the country," Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon said. "The yellow-envelope bill, which will kill the economy, and the three bills on broadcasting laws, which will turn public broadcasters into in-house broadcasters for the DP, must be stopped."
Kim argued the DP is pushing the four bills in an attempt to put itself in a better position ahead of next year's parliamentary elections, by appealing to labor unions and expanding its influence over public broadcasters.
