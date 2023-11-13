ITZY's 'Wannabe' certified gold in U.S.

SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- K-pop girl group ITZY has earned a gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) for its 2020 hit song "Wannabe."

The RIAA announced on its website Monday (U.S. time) that the lead track "Wannabe" off ITZY's second EP, "It'z Me," released on March 9, 2020, has been certified gold.

The awards range from gold certification (500,000 units) to platinum (1 million units), multi-platinum (2 million units) and diamond (10 million units). The certified units are counted based on physical and digital album sales, digital downloads, and audio and video streams.

"Wannabe" conveys a message of self-empowerment and confidence, encouraging listeners to be true to themselves and not conform to others' expectations.

This image provided by JYP Entertainment celebrates "Wannabe," the 2020 hit single from the K-pop agency's girl group ITZY, receiving gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

