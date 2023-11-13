ITZY's 'Wannabe' certified gold in U.S.
SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- K-pop girl group ITZY has earned a gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) for its 2020 hit song "Wannabe."
The RIAA announced on its website Monday (U.S. time) that the lead track "Wannabe" off ITZY's second EP, "It'z Me," released on March 9, 2020, has been certified gold.
The awards range from gold certification (500,000 units) to platinum (1 million units), multi-platinum (2 million units) and diamond (10 million units). The certified units are counted based on physical and digital album sales, digital downloads, and audio and video streams.
"Wannabe" conveys a message of self-empowerment and confidence, encouraging listeners to be true to themselves and not conform to others' expectations.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
YG Entertainment founder gets suspended jail term for wielding coercion in attempt to conceal drug scandal
-
Park Bo-young offers 'daily dose of sunshine' in new uplifting Netflix series
-
Jungkook appears on 'Tonight Show,' eats pizza, teaches Fallon dance moves
-
Art collective 'MSCHF' to Seoul: Nothing is Sacred!!!
-
BTS' Jungkook performs hit songs on U.S. 'Today' show
-
YG Entertainment founder gets suspended jail term for wielding coercion in attempt to conceal drug scandal
-
Park Bo-young offers 'daily dose of sunshine' in new uplifting Netflix series
-
Art collective 'MSCHF' to Seoul: Nothing is Sacred!!!
-
Cold wave hit S. Korea amid forecast of even chillier morning
-
N. Korea slams upcoming S. Korea visit by Blinken, Austin
-
S. Korea, U.S., Japan to launch N.K. missile data sharing system next month
-
1st snow of season falls on Mount Halla amid cold snap
-
Jungkook debuts at No. 2 on Billboard 200 with 'Golden'
-
Two-thirds of Gyeonggi residents opposed to megacity proposal
-
Yoon calls for combined U.S.-S. Korea defense posture against any N. Korean provocations