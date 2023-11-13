S. Korean startup Nara Space's nanosatellite enters orbit, makes communication with Earth

By Kim Na-young

SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- Observer-1A, an observation satellite developed by South Korean startup Nara Space Inc., has successfully entered orbit and made communication with Earth, its developer said Monday.

Launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on Sunday, Observer-1A made its first contact with the Svalbard Satellite Station, operated by Norway-based Kongsberg Satellite Services (KSAT), at 5:05 a.m., some 10 minutes after entering orbit, according to Nara Space.

Later, it engaged in two-way communication with KSAT's ground station in Antarctica about 80 minutes after entering orbit.

Nara Space said the nanosatellite, Observer-1A, equipped with a spatial resolution of 1.5 meters per pixel, is expected to capture its first video recording of Earth within a month.



A photo of observation satellite Observer-1A provided by its developer Nara Space Inc. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The microsatellite, 20 centimeters in width and 40cm in height, focuses on monitoring activities such as ship and car movements, as well as changes in forest areas.

The company said it aims to deploy Observer-1B, an identical satellite to Observer-1A, on a Falcon 9 in the first half of next year and envisions the mass production of microsatellites, with a goal to operate more than 100 units and provide real-time monitoring services for major cities worldwide by 2028.

"After Observer's successful communication, we have earned 'space heritage,' the most important asset in space development," Park Jae-pil, CEO of Nara Space, said, referring to the experience of successfully launching a spacecraft or carrying out science in space.



A photo of monitors showing communication results of Observer-1A, an observation satellite developed by Nara Space Inc., provided by the company (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

