Korea Electric Power swings to black in Q3
SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- Korea Electric Power Corp. on Monday reported its third-quarter net income of 833.3 billion won (US$629.2 million), shifting from a loss of 5.88 trillion won a year earlier.
Operating profit for the July-September period was 1.99 trillion, compared with a loss of 7.53 trillion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 23.8 percent to 24.46 trillion won.
The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 792.4 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
