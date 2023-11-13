(2nd LD) Korea Electric Power turns to profit in Q3 on rate hike

(ATTN: ADDS share prices in last para; CHANGES photo)

SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- The state-run Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEPCO), the dominant electricity supplier in the nation, said Monday that it turned a profit in the third quarter, driven by adjustments in electricity rates amid volatility in global energy prices.

Net profit came to 833.3 billion won (US$629 million) in the July-September period, shifting from a loss of 5.88 trillion won a year earlier, according to the company's regulatory filing.

Operating profit was 1.99 trillion won, compared with a loss of 7.53 trillion won a year ago, while sales rose 23.8 percent to 24.46 trillion won, it added.

The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 792.4 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

KEPCO had been posting an operating loss for nine consecutive quarters through June.

The company attributed the profit to increases in electricity bills, which have been raised five times since April 2022. This year, KEPCO raised the rates by 8 won per kilowatt hour (kWh) in the second quarter, following a 13.1 won increase per kWh in the first quarter.

Over the January-September period, KEPCO said its electricity sales moved up 28.8 percent on the back of higher rates to 61.8 trillion won.

"Due to uncertainties in global oil prices and the foreign exchange market in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war, it remains uncertain whether the company will maintain its profits," the company said in a statement.

"KEPCO will thoroughly and promptly implement the self-rescue measures it announced to the public to normalize management," it added.

Last week, KEPCO increased power prices for big companies and vowed to sell some of its assets as it is struggling with mounting losses. It nevertheless maintained the current electricity prices for households and small and medium-sized firms amid concerns about high inflation.

KEPCO's shares surged 5.43 percent from the previous session to close at 17,870 won on the Seoul bourse Monday.



