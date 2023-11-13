Hanjin signs MOU with Chinese firm for logistics partnership

SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- Hanjin Logistics Corp., an affiliate of airline-to-logistics conglomerate Hanjin Group, said Monday it has signed an initial pact with a Chinese company for a business partnership in the Chinese logistics market.

Hanjin Logistics signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with AWOT Global Corp. at the Chinese company's headquarters in Guangzhou on Thursday to make inroads into the local logistics market, the company said in a statement.

Under the MOU, Hanjin Logistics will share its operating capabilities of overseas logistics networks with AWOT, while AWOT will help Hanjin use local planes, ships and trucks for transportation in China at lower prices, a company spokesman said.

In April 2018, she stepped down from all positions in Hanjin Group after being accused of throwing water in the face of an advertising agency employee in her office in Seoul.

But she returned as chief marketing officer of Hanjin KAL Corp., the parent company of national flag carrier Korean Air Co., in June 2019 and was promoted to the current position at Hanjin Logistics in January 2022.



This photo taken on Nov. 9, 2023 and provided by Hanjin Logistics Corp. shows the company's President Cho Hyun-min, AWOT CEO Roger He, Hanjin Logistics' President and CEO Noh Sam-sug, and AWOT Vice President Stuart Gao (from left) posing for a photo at AWOT's headquarters in Guangzhou after signing an MOU for a partnership in the Chinese logistics market. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE)(Yonhap)

