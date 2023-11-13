Hanjin signs MOU with Chinese firm for logistics partnership
SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- Hanjin Logistics Corp., an affiliate of airline-to-logistics conglomerate Hanjin Group, said Monday it has signed an initial pact with a Chinese company for a business partnership in the Chinese logistics market.
Hanjin Logistics signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with AWOT Global Corp. at the Chinese company's headquarters in Guangzhou on Thursday to make inroads into the local logistics market, the company said in a statement.
Under the MOU, Hanjin Logistics will share its operating capabilities of overseas logistics networks with AWOT, while AWOT will help Hanjin use local planes, ships and trucks for transportation in China at lower prices, a company spokesman said.
In April 2018, she stepped down from all positions in Hanjin Group after being accused of throwing water in the face of an advertising agency employee in her office in Seoul.
But she returned as chief marketing officer of Hanjin KAL Corp., the parent company of national flag carrier Korean Air Co., in June 2019 and was promoted to the current position at Hanjin Logistics in January 2022.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Movie Review) '12.12: The Day': anatomy of tension-filled 9-hr coup that changed Korean history
-
YG Entertainment founder gets suspended jail term for wielding coercion in attempt to conceal drug scandal
-
Park Bo-young offers 'daily dose of sunshine' in new uplifting Netflix series
-
Jungkook appears on 'Tonight Show,' eats pizza, teaches Fallon dance moves
-
Art collective 'MSCHF' to Seoul: Nothing is Sacred!!!
-
(Movie Review) '12.12: The Day': anatomy of tension-filled 9-hr coup that changed Korean history
-
YG Entertainment founder gets suspended jail term for wielding coercion in attempt to conceal drug scandal
-
Park Bo-young offers 'daily dose of sunshine' in new uplifting Netflix series
-
Art collective 'MSCHF' to Seoul: Nothing is Sacred!!!
-
Cold wave hit S. Korea amid forecast of even chillier morning
-
S. Korea, U.S., Japan to launch N.K. missile data sharing system next month
-
Jungkook debuts at No. 2 on Billboard 200 with 'Golden'
-
Yoon calls for combined U.S.-S. Korea defense posture against any N. Korean provocations
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea, U.S. revise 'tailored deterrence strategy' on N. Korea
-
1st snow of season falls on Mount Halla amid cold snap