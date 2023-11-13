PPP files injunction against opposition's withdrawal of impeachment motions
SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- The ruling People Power Party (PPP) on Monday filed an injunction against the National Assembly speaker's decision to accept an opposition request to withdraw impeachment motions against the country's broadcasting watchdog chief and two prosecutors.
All 111 lawmakers of the ruling party signed the injunction request and a separate petition filed with the Constitutional Court against Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo's decision to grant the main opposition Democratic Party's request to have the three impeachment motions withdrawn.
The PPP argued the motions cannot be taken back as they were already submitted to a plenary session, therefore Kim's decision violated their rights to deliberate and vote on motions reported to the Assembly.
The Assembly Secretariat says the motions can be withdrawn as they have not been formally introduced.
fairydust@yna.co.kr
(END)
