PPP files injunction against opposition's withdrawal of impeachment motions

All News 15:47 November 13, 2023

SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- The ruling People Power Party (PPP) on Monday filed an injunction against the National Assembly speaker's decision to accept an opposition request to withdraw impeachment motions against the country's broadcasting watchdog chief and two prosecutors.

All 111 lawmakers of the ruling party signed the injunction request and a separate petition filed with the Constitutional Court against Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo's decision to grant the main opposition Democratic Party's request to have the three impeachment motions withdrawn.

The PPP argued the motions cannot be taken back as they were already submitted to a plenary session, therefore Kim's decision violated their rights to deliberate and vote on motions reported to the Assembly.

The Assembly Secretariat says the motions can be withdrawn as they have not been formally introduced.

Rep. Jun Joo-hyae (R), the ruling People Power Party's floor spokesperson, submits an adjudication claim against National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo at the Constitutional Court in Seoul on Nov. 13, 2023. (pool photo) (Yonhap)

