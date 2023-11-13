Kakao founder to take charge in restructuring taxi service amid monopoly criticism

SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- Kim Beom-su, founder of Kakao Corp., the operator of South Korea's top mobile messenger, will spearhead the restructuring of the company's taxi-hailing service amid growing criticism over alleged monopolistic practices, company officials said Monday.

Kim hosted an emergency management meeting with leaders of Kakao and its affiliates to discuss measures to revamp Kakao Mobility's taxi-hailing platform, Kakao T, and seek ways to ease the company's apparent monopoly in the industry, according to officials familiar with the matter.

It is a follow-up to Kakao Mobility's recent announcement to lower the commission for taxi drivers and open up its ride-hailing platform to other taxi services as part of efforts to mitigate its dominance in the market.

The moves came after President Yoon Suk Yeol's criticism over the company's business practices related to potential misuse of its dominant position in the industry.

Adding to Kakao's challenges, the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS), the financial watchdog, has been looking into Kakao Mobility's dual-structure contract framework, which consists of a franchise deal and an affiliation deal, over allegations of accounting fraud.

The restructuring efforts will likely affect Kakao Mobility's future plans, including the anticipated initial public offering, for which the company has prepared since last year.



At the same time, its parent company Kakao has been under fire for alleged stock manipulation linked to its recent acquisition of K-pop agency SM Entertainment Co.

The FSS questioned Kim, the Kakao founder, last month and referred the company and key officials to prosecutors over the allegations.

In response to these challenges, Kim has assumed leadership of an internal management reform committee tasked with reviewing all aspects of the company's operations. He has committed to a comprehensive restructuring of the company.

"As Kakao's founder, I am painstakingly accepting criticism from many people," Kim told reporters Monday. "The company will return to where it started and put in all-out efforts to become a new Kakao, loved by people like it once was."

