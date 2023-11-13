Korea Gas remains in red in Q3

SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- Korea Gas Corp. on Monday reported its third-quarter net loss of 162.8 billion won (US$122.9 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 230.4 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 143.4 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 26.5 percent to 7.88 trillion won.

