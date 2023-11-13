(LEAD) Korea Gas adds nearly 200 bln won of uncollected payments in Q3

(ATTN: RECASTS headline, lead; ADDS more details throughout, photo)

SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- Korea Gas Corp. (KOGAS) said Monday its amount of uncollected payments rose nearly 200 billion won (US$151.1 million) in the third quarter of this year amid high energy imports and a limited increase in gas rates.

The company added 187 billion won in uncollected payments during the July-September period to bring its total outstanding amount to 15.54 trillion won, according to its investor relation report.

It marked a 1.22 percent growth from the previous quarter.

Of the total, the uncollected amount of gas charges for residential use came to 12.52 trillion won as the company had an additional 276.7 billion won unpaid amount in the third quarter, the report showed.

KOGAS has seen a surge in uncollected payments in recent years due to high-flying international gas prices. The outstanding amount came to around 600 billion won in 2020 but jumped to over 2 trillion won in 2021 and further to 8.5 trillion won as of end-2022.

Uncollected payments refer to the amount of natural gas imports that KOGAS failed to pay using money collected from gas fees.



This file photo, provided by the Korea Gas Corp. on Oct. 25, 2023, shows its building in the southeastern city of Daegu. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

In the third quarter, the company reported a third-quarter net loss of 162.8 billion won, remaining in the red compared with a year ago.

Sales fell 26.5 percent to 7.89 trillion won, according to its regulatory filing.

It posted 230.4 billion won in operating profit for the third quarter, up 60.6 percent from a year earlier, which came as the company is supposed to consider the outstanding amount as sales in accordance with a due calculation method.

South Korea had failed to raise gas and electricity bills enough to cover high energy import prices over the past couple of years despite high costs due to high inflation and growing economic burdens on the people amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The government froze gas rates for the fourth quarter, but the industry ministry opened the possibility of its increase by saying that it will closely check the situation of the company's uncollected payments and the financial structure.

graceoh@yna.co.kr

(END)