Presidential office mulls restructuring; senior science secretary under review
SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- The presidential office is reportedly considering a reorganization with a focus on establishing new positions for senior presidential secretaries for science and the environment, according to sources Monday.
Under the reviewed plan, the presidential secretary offices responsible for science and environment affairs would be separated from the current economic and social affairs, respectively, according to the sources.
The move reflects President Yoon Suk Yeol's commitment to investments in basic science and technological innovation, they said.
"While it is true (the reorganization) is under internal consideration, nothing has been confirmed yet," said a presidential official on the condition of anonymity.
The decision also apparently comes in the wake of strong condemnation from scientists regarding a budget cut in research and development for the upcoming year. The 2024 budget for the sector was reduced to approximately 25 trillion won (US$18.9 billion), marking the first decrease in eight years.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Movie Review) '12.12: The Day': anatomy of tension-filled 9-hr coup that changed Korean history
-
YG Entertainment founder gets suspended jail term for wielding coercion in attempt to conceal drug scandal
-
Park Bo-young offers 'daily dose of sunshine' in new uplifting Netflix series
-
Jungkook appears on 'Tonight Show,' eats pizza, teaches Fallon dance moves
-
Art collective 'MSCHF' to Seoul: Nothing is Sacred!!!
-
(Movie Review) '12.12: The Day': anatomy of tension-filled 9-hr coup that changed Korean history
-
YG Entertainment founder gets suspended jail term for wielding coercion in attempt to conceal drug scandal
-
Park Bo-young offers 'daily dose of sunshine' in new uplifting Netflix series
-
Art collective 'MSCHF' to Seoul: Nothing is Sacred!!!
-
Cold wave hit S. Korea amid forecast of even chillier morning
-
S. Korea, U.S., Japan to launch N.K. missile data sharing system next month
-
Jungkook debuts at No. 2 on Billboard 200 with 'Golden'
-
Yoon calls for combined U.S.-S. Korea defense posture against any N. Korean provocations
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea, U.S. revise 'tailored deterrence strategy' on N. Korea
-
1st snow of season falls on Mount Halla amid cold snap