Presidential office mulls restructuring; senior science secretary under review

SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- The presidential office is reportedly considering a reorganization with a focus on establishing new positions for senior presidential secretaries for science and the environment, according to sources Monday.

Under the reviewed plan, the presidential secretary offices responsible for science and environment affairs would be separated from the current economic and social affairs, respectively, according to the sources.

The move reflects President Yoon Suk Yeol's commitment to investments in basic science and technological innovation, they said.

"While it is true (the reorganization) is under internal consideration, nothing has been confirmed yet," said a presidential official on the condition of anonymity.

The decision also apparently comes in the wake of strong condemnation from scientists regarding a budget cut in research and development for the upcoming year. The 2024 budget for the sector was reduced to approximately 25 trillion won (US$18.9 billion), marking the first decrease in eight years.



