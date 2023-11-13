Meritz Financial Group Q3 net income down 4 pct to 596.4 bln won

SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- Meritz Financial Group Inc. on Monday reported its third-quarter net income of 596.4 billion won (US$450.1 million), down 4 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the July-September period rose 2.6 percent on-year to 830.7 billion won. Revenue decreased 37.7 percent to 12.75 trillion won.

(END)