KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Nongshim 488,000 UP 7,500
TaekwangInd 606,000 DN 12,000
KAL 21,100 DN 200
LOTTE Fine Chem 57,100 DN 600
HYUNDAI STEEL 33,750 DN 500
LG Corp. 81,800 UP 500
POSCO FUTURE M 274,500 DN 2,500
Shinsegae 169,600 DN 1,100
Boryung 9,380 DN 460
Hyosung 63,100 UP 300
SSANGYONGCNE 5,760 DN 10
ORION Holdings 16,020 UP 120
SamyangFood 210,000 DN 1,000
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 58,100 UP 1,700
CJ CheilJedang 307,000 UP 2,500
KCC 240,500 UP 1,000
SKBP 86,400 DN 1,200
AmoreG 29,600 DN 900
HyundaiMtr 173,300 DN 400
Daewoong 15,080 DN 660
SKNetworks 5,580 0
SK hynix 131,800 UP 1,300
Youngpoong 488,000 UP 1,000
HyundaiEng&Const 35,050 DN 50
CUCKOO HOMESYS 22,950 UP 250
SamsungF&MIns 251,500 UP 1,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 34,600 UP 1,000
Kogas 23,400 UP 300
Hanwha 24,250 UP 50
CJ 91,200 DN 500
DB HiTek 53,900 DN 300
LX INT 29,350 UP 1,200
TaihanElecWire 11,700 DN 90
Hyundai M&F INS 29,700 UP 300
Kumyang 99,600 DN 800
Daesang 20,400 UP 100
DOOSAN 76,400 DN 500
DL 47,050 DN 300
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,980 0
KIA CORP. 77,000 0
