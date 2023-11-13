SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



Nongshim 488,000 UP 7,500

TaekwangInd 606,000 DN 12,000

KAL 21,100 DN 200

LOTTE Fine Chem 57,100 DN 600

HYUNDAI STEEL 33,750 DN 500

LG Corp. 81,800 UP 500

POSCO FUTURE M 274,500 DN 2,500

Shinsegae 169,600 DN 1,100

Boryung 9,380 DN 460

Hyosung 63,100 UP 300

SSANGYONGCNE 5,760 DN 10

ORION Holdings 16,020 UP 120

SamyangFood 210,000 DN 1,000

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 58,100 UP 1,700

CJ CheilJedang 307,000 UP 2,500

KCC 240,500 UP 1,000

SKBP 86,400 DN 1,200

AmoreG 29,600 DN 900

HyundaiMtr 173,300 DN 400

Daewoong 15,080 DN 660

SKNetworks 5,580 0

SK hynix 131,800 UP 1,300

Youngpoong 488,000 UP 1,000

HyundaiEng&Const 35,050 DN 50

CUCKOO HOMESYS 22,950 UP 250

SamsungF&MIns 251,500 UP 1,500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 34,600 UP 1,000

Kogas 23,400 UP 300

Hanwha 24,250 UP 50

CJ 91,200 DN 500

DB HiTek 53,900 DN 300

LX INT 29,350 UP 1,200

TaihanElecWire 11,700 DN 90

Hyundai M&F INS 29,700 UP 300

Kumyang 99,600 DN 800

Daesang 20,400 UP 100

DOOSAN 76,400 DN 500

DL 47,050 DN 300

HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,980 0

KIA CORP. 77,000 0

(MORE)