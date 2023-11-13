SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 417,000 DN 3,000

KPIC 152,800 UP 600

MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,370 UP 20

SKC 86,100 UP 1,800

GS Retail 24,700 DN 650

Ottogi 393,500 UP 8,000

HtlShilla 64,500 DN 800

HITEJINRO 21,350 UP 650

Yuhan 61,700 DN 300

SLCORP 29,200 DN 50

CJ LOGISTICS 79,200 DN 400

LOTTE 29,050 DN 100

GCH Corp 14,670 0

LotteChilsung 153,900 DN 4,000

COSMOCHEM 33,800 DN 600

POSCO Holdings 452,000 UP 4,500

DB INSURANCE 85,200 UP 600

SamsungElec 70,400 DN 100

NHIS 10,240 UP 80

LS 76,500 DN 200

HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES108 10 0 DN3300

GC Corp 104,900 UP 2,000

GS E&C 14,340 DN 130

SGBC 53,900 UP 2,600

Hanmi Science 34,450 UP 300

SamsungElecMech 134,600 UP 200

Hanssem 46,450 DN 650

F&F 90,100 DN 1,900

HDKSOE 95,700 DN 1,400

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 30,400 DN 50

MS IND 16,260 DN 330

OCI Holdings 99,300 DN 1,300

LS ELECTRIC 64,900 DN 800

KorZinc 480,500 UP 1,000

SamsungHvyInd 7,080 DN 70

HyundaiMipoDock 71,400 DN 3,100

IS DONGSEO 27,500 DN 400

S-Oil 67,400 UP 500

LG Innotek 239,500 DN 2,000

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 142,700 DN 1,400

(MORE)