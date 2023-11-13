KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 417,000 DN 3,000
KPIC 152,800 UP 600
MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,370 UP 20
SKC 86,100 UP 1,800
GS Retail 24,700 DN 650
Ottogi 393,500 UP 8,000
HtlShilla 64,500 DN 800
HITEJINRO 21,350 UP 650
Yuhan 61,700 DN 300
SLCORP 29,200 DN 50
CJ LOGISTICS 79,200 DN 400
LOTTE 29,050 DN 100
GCH Corp 14,670 0
LotteChilsung 153,900 DN 4,000
COSMOCHEM 33,800 DN 600
POSCO Holdings 452,000 UP 4,500
DB INSURANCE 85,200 UP 600
SamsungElec 70,400 DN 100
NHIS 10,240 UP 80
LS 76,500 DN 200
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES108 10 0 DN3300
GC Corp 104,900 UP 2,000
GS E&C 14,340 DN 130
SGBC 53,900 UP 2,600
Hanmi Science 34,450 UP 300
SamsungElecMech 134,600 UP 200
Hanssem 46,450 DN 650
F&F 90,100 DN 1,900
HDKSOE 95,700 DN 1,400
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 30,400 DN 50
MS IND 16,260 DN 330
OCI Holdings 99,300 DN 1,300
LS ELECTRIC 64,900 DN 800
KorZinc 480,500 UP 1,000
SamsungHvyInd 7,080 DN 70
HyundaiMipoDock 71,400 DN 3,100
IS DONGSEO 27,500 DN 400
S-Oil 67,400 UP 500
LG Innotek 239,500 DN 2,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 142,700 DN 1,400
(Movie Review) '12.12: The Day': anatomy of tension-filled 9-hr coup that changed Korean history
YG Entertainment founder gets suspended jail term for wielding coercion in attempt to conceal drug scandal
Park Bo-young offers 'daily dose of sunshine' in new uplifting Netflix series
Art collective 'MSCHF' to Seoul: Nothing is Sacred!!!
Cold wave hit S. Korea amid forecast of even chillier morning
S. Korea, U.S., Japan to launch N.K. missile data sharing system next month
Jungkook debuts at No. 2 on Billboard 200 with 'Golden'
Yoon calls for combined U.S.-S. Korea defense posture against any N. Korean provocations
(2nd LD) S. Korea, U.S. revise 'tailored deterrence strategy' on N. Korea
1st snow of season falls on Mount Halla amid cold snap