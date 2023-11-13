KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HMM 16,370 DN 180
HYUNDAI WIA 52,500 DN 400
KumhoPetrochem 126,200 DN 2,800
Mobis 221,500 DN 1,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 125,100 UP 300
S-1 56,200 UP 700
ZINUS 18,680 DN 180
Hanchem 176,700 UP 7,900
DWS 29,950 UP 250
KEPCO 17,870 UP 920
SamsungSecu 38,400 UP 500
KG DONGBU STL 8,170 UP 130
SKTelecom 50,200 UP 300
HyundaiElev 48,250 UP 50
SAMSUNG SDS 144,200 UP 100
KOREA AEROSPACE 45,600 DN 700
KUMHOTIRE 4,810 UP 120
Hanon Systems 6,800 DN 210
SK 155,600 DN 4,000
ShinpoongPharm 12,380 DN 360
Handsome 19,820 UP 130
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp402 00 0
Asiana Airlines 10,380 DN 110
COWAY 51,300 DN 500
LOTTE SHOPPING 77,600 DN 100
IBK 11,570 UP 100
DONGSUH 17,810 UP 40
SamsungEng 24,450 DN 200
SAMSUNG C&T 116,700 UP 1,800
PanOcean 4,460 DN 65
SAMSUNG CARD 32,700 UP 100
CheilWorldwide 20,350 UP 100
LOTTE WELLFOOD 126,400 DN 2,200
KT 32,850 DN 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL16130 UP30
LOTTE TOUR 10,560 DN 90
LG Uplus 10,390 UP 90
SAMSUNG LIFE 69,800 UP 100
KT&G 90,300 UP 700
Doosan Enerbility 13,720 DN 120
-
